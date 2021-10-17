Commercial building catches fire in St. Boniface

Flames could be seen coming from a commercial building in Winnipeg’s St. Boniface neighbourhood late Saturday night, according to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

The WFPS said they responded to single-story structure fire in the 700 block of St. Joseph Street at 11:39 p.m.

When crews arrived, smoke and flames were coming from the building. Firefighters launched a defensive attack until it was safe to enter the building and switched to an offensive attack.

The fire was declared under control about an hour later.

Nobody was found after a search of the building, and no injures were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no damage estimates were available.