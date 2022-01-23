Commercial building fire on Gunn Road
A Sunday morning fire in a commercial building caused significant damage to the structure.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said it received a report of a structure fire in a one-storey commercial building in the 200 block of Gunn Road at 6:06 a.m.
It was determined that the fire was located in the jurisdiction of Springfield Fire and Rescue so the call was forwarded to provincial 911.
The city said one EMS unit from WFPS was deployed to the fire to be on stand-by.
Images from the scene show extensive damage to the building’s roof structure, which appears to have partially collapsed.
The Office of the Fire Commissioner was also on the scene.
Springfield Fire and Rescue declined to comment on the incident.
-
Sask. cattle producers facing feed shortagesSaskatchewan cattle producers are now facing feed issues for their livestock due to the drought the province experienced last summer.
-
Stollery Children's Hospital ward to temporarily act as adult emergency patient outflowAnticipated high patient volumes due to Omicron wave surges prompted a new ward in the Stollery Children's Hospital to become an adult emergency outflow centre temporarily.
-
Ottawa doctor hosts Junior Jabapalooza amid lagging paediatric vaccination rates in OntarioOntario's paediatric vaccination rates are among the lowest in the country. Just 51.9 per cent of kids between 5 and 11 across the province have had at least one shot
-
Vancouver Canucks add goalie Spencer Martin, two assistant coaches to COVID protocolThe Vancouver Canucks are down two more goalies due to COVID-19.
-
'We regret any inconvenience': Students receive poor fitting masks from school boardStudents from the Wellington Catholic District School Board received masks that were too big ahead of the return to in-person learning, according to the board.
-
Sudbury plumbers share tips to prevent frozen pipesTemperatures are set to plunge once again and with the bitter cold plumbers throughout Northern Ontario have been busy dealing with frozen pipes.
-
Calgarians flock to parks with warm winter weatherWith the blast of warm air setting in over much of southern Alberta, Calgarians are taking every opportunity to enjoy the sunshine.
-
'They are hurting people': Convoy organizer says many truckers are against COVID-19 restrictionsA convoy, made up of many truck drivers who say they've had enough of the restrictions imposed on their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to hit the road this week.
-
Man searches for Ottawa paramedics who saved his life 28 years agoIt’s been nearly three decades since Dave Murphy was stabbed outside an Ottawa mall. Now, he's searching for the paramedics who saved his life.