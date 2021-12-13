Commercial driver charged following two crashes on Hwy. 17

A commercial driver from southern Ontario has been charged with failing to remain at the scene of a crash and careless driving following an incident on Highway 17 in Greater Sudbury, police said.

Officers were called to the scene around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday after two vehicles hit large pieces of debris left behind by a driver who is accused of hitting and damaging three metres of guardrail.

The two vehicles were damaged by the debris, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Monday afternoon

"The vehicle that collided with the guardrails failed to remain at the collision, but was later located parked at a truck stop with front end damage to the vehicle," OPP said.

When a collision occurs on an Ontario highway, "drivers should pull to the shoulder of the road, if it is safe to do so, activate their hazard lights, then contact police," OPP Const. Rob Lewis told CTV News in an email.

"If possible and it is safe to do so, the driver should remove the debris off the highway, assuming the debris is small enough to handle," Lewis said.

As a result, a 43-year-old London, Ont., resident has been charged with three highway traffic act offences including failing to maintain a daily log.

"The investigation had no evidence of impairment by either drugs or alcohol, therefore no sobriety test initiated," Lewis said.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 1.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.