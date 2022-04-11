Commercial driver from Quebec charged in triple fatal Hwy. 11 crash

A 67-year-old man from Quebec is facing two dangerous operation charges after the commercial vehicle he was driving crashed into a passenger vehicle, police say.

The collision happened in Temiskaming Shores shortly before 3:30 p.m. April 7 on Highway 11 at the Highway 65 intersection, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

The commercial vehicle was travelling north at the time and the impact caused a collision with two other vehicles.

Police have said one person was killed in the crash and have not identified the victim, but Alexander Niemi confirmed to CTV News in an email that it was his fiancé Christina Osmond and unborn son Colton who were both killed in the crash.

A second victim was taken to hospital, OPP said. Niemi said it was Osmond's friend, who "is in fairly rough shape" and has lost her unborn daughter as a result of the crash.

The Dorval, Que., man has been charged with dangerous operation causing death and bodily harm.

He was released by police and is scheduled to appear in court on May 24.

Niemi, who said his whole family is in the trucking business, and that this situation could have been avoided.

"Something needs to be done with these roads and stricter restrictions on getting a commercial driving licence in Canada," he said.

"We need to make a message with this. There’s been way too many deaths due to lack of knowledge, training and experience."