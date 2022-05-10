Commercial driver from Saskatchewan charged in January crash in northern Ontario
Nearly four months after a crash between two commercial vehicles in northern Ontario that closed Highway 11 for about 14 hours, one of the drivers has been charged.
Several portions of the road were closed Jan. 12 due to several different crashes, including a head-on collision around 8 a.m. between two commercial vehicles in the Earlton area that killed 29-year-old man from Bearn, Que.
Another one of those collisions happened around 10:15 a.m. and involved a commercial vehicle and a commercial fleet van east of Val Rita, Ontario Provincial Police said. It closed 100 kilometres of highway between Clear Lake Road in Kapuskasing and Alary Drive in Hearst.
As a result of the crash, the driver of the van was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Now, a 24-year-old from Kensington Place, Sask., has been charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm.
The allegation has not been proven in court, but if convicted, the accused could face up to 10 years in prison, be fined and receive a license suspension of up to five years.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court on June 13 in Kapuskasing, Ont.
