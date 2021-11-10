Commercial driver from Timmins arrested for drunk driving on Hwy. 11

Following a tip about a suspected impaired driver, provincial police in northern Ontario tracked down the vehicle and made an arrest on Saturday.

Officers with the Cochrane detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police received a report the driver of a commercial vehicle travelling on Highway 11 west of Highway 655 was possibly impaired, police said in a tweet Wednesday morning.

The suspected vehicle was located on the highway west of Beadman Road, and after speaking to the driver, officers determined that he had consumed alcoholic beverages, police said.

In addition to being arrested, the 23-year-old Timmins man's driver's license has been suspended and their vehicle was towed and impounded.

He is charged with operation while impaired and having a blood alcohol concentration of more than 80. The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Cochrane on Dec. 14.

The allegation has not been proven in court.