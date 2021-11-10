Commercial driver from Timmins arrested for drunk driving on Hwy. 11
Following a tip about a suspected impaired driver, provincial police in northern Ontario tracked down the vehicle and made an arrest on Saturday.
Officers with the Cochrane detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police received a report the driver of a commercial vehicle travelling on Highway 11 west of Highway 655 was possibly impaired, police said in a tweet Wednesday morning.
The suspected vehicle was located on the highway west of Beadman Road, and after speaking to the driver, officers determined that he had consumed alcoholic beverages, police said.
In addition to being arrested, the 23-year-old Timmins man's driver's license has been suspended and their vehicle was towed and impounded.
He is charged with operation while impaired and having a blood alcohol concentration of more than 80. The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Cochrane on Dec. 14.
The allegation has not been proven in court.
-
Fort Macleod RCMP looking for public assistance in theft of stolen equipmentFort Macleod RCMP are looking for public assistance in locating a stolen flatbed truck, forklift and dump trailer.
-
Report finds coal 'not in public interest' as Alberta delays final policy decisionThe province's coal policy committee says it will take until the end of the year to review public feedback on its review of mining on the eastern slopes of the Rockies.
-
Edmonton's holiday tree arrives at Churchill SquareDowntown Edmonton is about to get a lot more festive.
-
Island Legion desperately seeking new locationThe Saanich Peninsula branch of the Royal Canadian Legion is looking for a new home, and it's asking the public for help finding one.
-
Report in Sudbury recommends closing two RV dumping sitesFor the past two years, recreational vehicle (RV) dumping sites in the Valley and Chelmsford have been closed due to safety and operational concerns.
-
'Those are our ancestors in the sky:' Sacred beliefs about the Northern LightsAlbertans have been spoiled with a lot of sightings of the Northern Lights recently but not everyone believes you should actually look at the Aurora Borealis.
-
B.C. paramedics understaffed by up to 40 per cent daily due to burnout, injuries, vacanciesEach day, up to 40 per cent of scheduled paramedic positions in British Columbia are unfilled due to burnout, injuries and unfilled job vacancies, CTV News Vancouver has learned.
-
Toronto police warning about man who allegedly tried to get girl in his car in North YorkToronto police are alerting the public about a suspicious driver who allegedly tried to get a girl into his car in Willowdale.
-
N.S. moves to give a break on rent to veterans and parents of children with disabilitiesVeterans and parents of children with severe disabilities in Nova Scotia will soon pay less for rent, if they live in public housing or receive a rent supplement.