Commercial fire in Harrow causes $1.1 million in damage

Essex fire officials say damage was extensive after a commercial fire in Harrow.

Firefighters were called to Centre Street in Harrow on Wednesday.

Essex’s Fire Chief Rick Arnel posted on social media that it 25 fire crew responded and extinguished the blaze.

The estimated dollar loss was $1.1 million.

Cause of the fire is undetermined.

