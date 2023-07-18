iHeartRadio

Commercial traffic backed up at Ambassador Bridge


A look at the day-to-day of a Canada Border Services Agency officer in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV Windsor)

Commercial traffic heading U.S.-bound at the Ambassador Bridge is experiencing longer than normal delays.

The Ambassador Bridge Company says they are monitoring the situation and will advise once it has returned to normal operations.

Canadian-bound traffic is not affected and there is no delay going to Canada.

CBP Wait Times are posted online at https://bwt.cbp.gov with the latest information.

