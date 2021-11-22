Commercial vehicle blitz in Essex County results in zero charges
Essex County OPP say a commercial vehicle blitz with mandatory alcohol screening showed 100 per cent compliance by all operators.
OPP, Ministry of Transportation (MTO) and the OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement team (TIME) participated in the initiative on Friday.
During the enforcement blitz, officers completed 347 mandatory alcohol screening tests.
“The OPP is encouraged by the 100% compliance by all operators and not one operator had an alcohol test result above zero,” states a news release from OPP. “The OPP acknowledges and commends the many safe CMV drivers who contribute to safe Ontario roads. The OPP will continue to work with CMV drivers to aim to reduce the number of CMV-related collisions and resulting deaths and injuries on OPP-patrolled roads.”
Police say if you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired, either by drug or alcohol, call police at 911 to report it.
