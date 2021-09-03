Commercial vehicle spills part of its load on passing truck in Timmins; driver injured

Part of the load of a commercial vehicle in Timmins spilled onto the windshield of an oncoming pickup truck Friday morning, police said in a news release.

The load – described as 'wheel chock,' or the wedges placed under wheels to stop them from rolling – destroyed the windshield of the pickup truck and left the driver with minor injuries.

The incident took place at 8:05 a.m. on Lafleur Drive in Timmins.

As a result, a 27-year-old from South Porcupine has been charged with having an insecure load, a provincial offence.

"The Timmins Police Service appreciates the investigative assistance provided by the general public in regards to this matter," the release said.