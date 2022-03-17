Commission seeks input on potential changes to B.C. electoral boundaries

A series of public meetings on Vancouver Island next week will help British Columbia electoral officers determine if and where to redraw the province's electoral ridings.

The B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission will host a round of meetings between March 21 and 25 in Victoria, Nanaimo, Langford, Port Alberni, Courtenay, Campbell River and Port McNeill.

There will also be a virtual public meeting for the entire Vancouver Island region on March 27.

Under provincial law, a boundaries commission must be appointed within a year of general voting day after every second general election.

The independent, non-partisan commission makes proposals to the legislature on the size, boundaries, and names of electoral districts to be used in the next two provincial elections.

The commission also considers natural boundaries which may affect how far candidates and MLAs have to travel to meet with constituents.

The three-member electoral commission may recommend the creation of up to six new ridings in addition to the current 87 ridings in the province, according to the commission.

"We are keen to hear from residents of the Vancouver Island region this coming week," said commission chair Justice Nitya Iyer in a statement.

"The perspectives of local community members are vital to the commission’s work. We encourage you to share your thoughts with us on this important topic."

The commission will accept public input for its preliminary report until May 31.

The commission’s preliminary report is expected to be published in the fall. Input is accepted through public meetings, mail, email or the commission's website.