Committee looks at redevelopment of former SilverCity theatre
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
A committee in Windsor is looking at redevelopment of a vacant property that used to be a SilverCity movie theatre.
The Development and Heritage Standing Committee approved the grant request from JBM Capital.
Final approval would need to come from city council.
The property owner is proposing to re-develop the land and renovate the vacant building to attract another theatre tenant.
The grant would run for up to 10 years to cover an increase in taxes that would come with the appreciation of the property's value.
The former movie theatre has been closed for more than two years.
