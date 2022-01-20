Committee recommends heritage designation for two Cambridge buildings
Councillors in the City of Cambridge are being asked to grant heritage status to two more buildings.
An advisory committee gave its approval at Thursday night's council meeting.
The first property is 12 Dayton Street, which was built back in 1876 by a caretaker of the Grand Trunk Railway. Later, the building also had ties to the Galt Malt Iron Company.
The second property, 74 Queen Street East, is the former Hespeler Post Office. Built in 1928, the Art Deco-style building currently serves as the Fashion History Museum.
Members of the Municipal Heritage Advisory Committee said both structures have cultural heritage value.
"These are two fine examples of our heritage, and by designating these properties, they are securing their preservation," said committee chair John Oldfield.
The motion was carried unanimously by the advisory committee and must now be ratified in a vote by Cambridge council before the designations would be in place.
