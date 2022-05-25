Committee recommends name change for two London schools

A local school board committee is recommending the renaming of Sir John A Macdonald Public School and F.D. Roosevelt Public school, due to their namesake’s.

At Tuesday night’s board meeting of the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB), trustees received a report from the School Name Review Committee for information.

The report outlined considerations for the naming and renaming of schools — recognizing that this process will require careful consideration and ample timelines.

Trustees directed administration to return to the board with a proposed plan to implement the Committee’s recommendations by Dec.2022.

Also included were recommendations for the board to seek input from members of the community regarding several other school names and to provide school communities with access to accurate information about their school’s namesake.

The School Name Review Committee was established to support a motion from the Board of Trustees to conduct a review of all Thames Valley schools, facilities and learning environments named after individuals.