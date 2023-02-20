Committee to recommend 8.58 per cent increase to Transit Windsor budget

Transit Windsor is looking to city council to increase its budget 8.58 per cent for fuel, salaries and fleet improvements.

A report from the Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing Committee recommends an operating budget reflective of a property tax levy contribution of $17,831,080 — $1,409,537 more than last year.

The report says Transit Windsor will be facing $2,234,298 in budget pressures relating to salary increases, fuel rate increases, the Greyhound closure, the creation of a new fleet reserve, as well as the addition of a planning analyst and service line person.

Ward 9 Coun. Kieran Mckenzie told AM800 transit also has to address issues like inflation.

"The cost of fuel is a really good example that people have seen, everyone has experienced that at the pumps,” he said. “Fuel for Transit Windsor has significantly increased and it's one of those budgetary pressures that are leading to the increases that are being proposed by Transit Windsor."

According to the report, Transit Windsor estimates $824,761 in additional revenues will be generated through the SaintsPass, fare increases and introductions of new routes will help to offset some costs.

Mckenzie told AM800 he supports improvements to public transportation.

“I fully support us continuing down the path of making improvements to the transit system as has been envisioned in the Transit Master Plan, there are 10 other people that have a role in that decision-making process around the council table, it's not my job to speak for them, but from my perspective, I am very supportive,” he said.

The recommendation is on the agenda for the Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing Committee meeting on Wednesday.

- With files from AM800 News