Committee votes against proposed sale of John Blumberg Golf Course

The planned sale of the John Blumberg Golf Course could be heading towards the rough.

Winnipeg’s property and development committee voted 3-1 against the $13.7 million sale for redevelopment.

Many golfers and environmental advocates lobbied against the plan over concerns about losing the green space.

The matter now moves to the Mayor’s executive policy committee and then to council where a two-thirds vote in favour is required for the sale.

Proceeds from the sale are supposed to go into a new fund to buy green space in Winnipeg.

Property Committee Chair Cindy Gilroy, who appeared on board with the plan last week, voted against the sale, saying the money would not be enough to purchase similar amounts of land in the city.

“The amount of money that we were going to get versus what we would have to purchase in order to get that green space, it just didn’t make sense,” said Gilroy.

Gilroy says even if council rejects the sale, there is no guarantee Blumberg will remain a golf course in the future as other green and recreational uses could be explored.