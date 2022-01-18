Committee votes against proposed sale of John Blumberg Golf Course
The planned sale of the John Blumberg Golf Course could be heading towards the rough.
Winnipeg’s property and development committee voted 3-1 against the $13.7 million sale for redevelopment.
Many golfers and environmental advocates lobbied against the plan over concerns about losing the green space.
The matter now moves to the Mayor’s executive policy committee and then to council where a two-thirds vote in favour is required for the sale.
Proceeds from the sale are supposed to go into a new fund to buy green space in Winnipeg.
Property Committee Chair Cindy Gilroy, who appeared on board with the plan last week, voted against the sale, saying the money would not be enough to purchase similar amounts of land in the city.
“The amount of money that we were going to get versus what we would have to purchase in order to get that green space, it just didn’t make sense,” said Gilroy.
Gilroy says even if council rejects the sale, there is no guarantee Blumberg will remain a golf course in the future as other green and recreational uses could be explored.
-
Yorkton artist's Lego model generating new buzzWhen Kelly Litzenberger first built a Lego model of his shop, he had no idea it would become a buzzing attraction.
-
Saskatoon mechanic wants people to be 'more diligent' about possible COVID-19 contamination when dropping off their carsA Saskatoon mechanic believes he caught COVID-19 earlier this month by entering and working in vehicles “littered” with used face masks.
-
N.B. RCMP arrest 30-year-old man in connection with homicide investigationRCMP in New Brunswick have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with a homicide investigation that started in December 2021.
-
Laurentian sees enrolment applications plunge 43.5%There's more bad news for beleaguered Laurentian University in Greater Sudbury. Statistics released Wednesday show applications from high school students are down by 43. 5 per cent, compared to the same time in 2021.
-
'It’s a lot': Chief fire prevention officer issues safety plea as fire calls increaseThe Ontario Fire Marshall has been to town three times in the past ten days.
-
'Happy to be back': B.C. minister addresses injuries after incident outside legislatureB.C. Forests Minister Katrine Conroy says she's heading for a full recovery after she was injured during a walk home from the provincial legislature building last month.
-
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant in two homicides arrested in Winnipeg: policeA Winnipeg man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with two homicides has been arrested in Winnipeg.
-
COVID-19 herd immunity not a 'magic number' that will end pandemic, Saskatoon virologist saysVIDO-InterVac research scientist and virologist Angela Rasmussen says there remain people who should get their boosters and vaccines in Saskatchewan, which would help achieve herd immunity faster.
-
Warrants issued for Nanaimo assault suspect who skipped court appearanceWarrants have been issued for the arrest of a Nanaimo man after he failed to appear in court on break-and-enter and assault charges.