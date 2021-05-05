Committee votes to lower speed limit to 30 km/h in Vanier, Sandy Hill, Lowertown

Ottawa's transportation committee unanimously approved a plan that would lower speed limits in parts of Vanier, Sandy Hill and Lowertown to 30 km/h.

The plan allows the city to create "gateway" zones to lower the speed limit on several streets in those neighbourhoods.

"The lower speed limits are an important tool to prioritize slower speeds in residential areas to make them more livable," Rideau-Vanier councillor Mathieu Fleury said in a report prepared for Wednesday's committee meeting.

"All residential areas and community associations are asking for lower speeds in residential streets. As residential streets are redone it is the unique time to implement the permanent measures. We have seen a number of tools implemented through the neighbourhood seasonal traffic calming measures that allow for warmer months measure to be in effect. In this frame of mine, posted lower speed limits do set the tone for more livable residential areas."

The plan will next rise to full city council on May 12. If approved, roads in the areas bound by the following streets would have the new speed limit:

Vanier Parkway to the East, Cantin Street to the West, Beechwood Avenue to the North and Montreal Road to the South; and North River Road to the East, Greensway Avenue to the West, Lenore Place to the North and Mark Avenue to the South; and King Edward Avenue to the East, Range Road to the West, Laurier Avenue East to the North and Lees Avenue to the South; and King Edward Avenue to the East, Charlotte Street to the West, Rideau Street to the North and Laurier Avenue East to the South; and Sussex Drive to the West, King Edward Avenue to the East, Murray Street to the North and Rideau Street to the South; and Sussex Drive to the West, King Edward Avenue to the East, Boteler Street to the North and St. Patrick Street to the South.

New signage for the 30 km/h gateway zones would cost $30,400, according to the report, and would be funded in part through the city traffic service's budget and through the ward's temporary traffic calming budget.

It would cost an estimated $98,600 to modify the entrance widths to each of the six gateway zones. The report states this could be funded from future Ward 12 temporary traffic calming budgets subject to council approval.