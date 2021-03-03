City councillors have jointly voted against a plan that would have had the city cease using the Tabor Apartments in Vanier as temporary space for homeless families.

The City of Ottawa has been paying hotelier Ahmed Syed $89 per night for each unit it uses. The arrangement has been in place since 2015. The apartments house 15 families.

However, there have been complaints of unhealthy conditions in the units, including mildew, cockroaches and rats; though city officials said the units have passed inspections and the owner said he responds to all complaints.

The joint community and protective services and finance and economic development committees voted against a motion that would terminate the city's use of the Tabor Apartments during a marathon 11-hour long session Tuesday.

Instead, the committees agreed to have staff search for available housing for families currently in the city's shelter system and to find more temporary accommodations for families waiting for permanent housing.