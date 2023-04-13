'Communication exercise' in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent police are notifying the public of an "active attacker communication scenario" on Thursday.

Police say there will be little to no i mpact on the neighbouring areas but that there will be a police presence at the Chatham campus of St. Clair College on Grand Avenue west.

Chatham Campus: Reminder that tomorrow we will be conducting a test of our emergency system at 2:15 pm. This will only be a test and not an actual emergency. pic.twitter.com/1vaUXttwGU