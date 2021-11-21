Communities across central Ontario reinvent Santa Claus Parades for 2021

While many communities across Central Ontario decided to cancel their annual Santa Claus Parades again, they still found a way to make sure the big man in red could stop by ahead of Christmas day.

In Barrie on Saturday, Santa and Mrs. Claus toured neighbourhoods across the city in a vintage 1947 Bickle-Seagrave Fire Truck before ending up at Meridian Place in the heart of downtown Barrie.

"I think the people of Barrie need it, the people all over need it," Santa Claus told CTV News. "There's been a lot of loneliness and separation from their families, and it's kind of a light at the end of the tunnel that things are going to get better."

While the province lifted capacity limits for many outdoor gatherings, including Santa Claus Parades, officials with the Barrie Chamber of Commerce say there wasn't enough time to formulate a plan.

"It's the sign of brighter things to come is really what we're hoping here," says Paul Markle, the executive director of the Barrie Chamber of Commerce. "I hope that this is the last time we have to do a Santa Claus parade this way, but if we have to go back to something, at least we'll know that this works."

After parading through the city, Santa Claus spent time in downtown Barrie taking photos with the good boys and girls who made his nice list in 2021.

But Santa didn't stop there. With so many people eager to see him, he made sure to make time to visit Orillia and Bradford West Gwillimbury.

Similar to Barrie, officials in the sunshine city of Orillia decided to forgo the traditional parade, instead opting for a two-day tour.

"It's been tough on a lot of people, and after getting reviews from yesterday, I think we did our job," says Doug Bunker, the special events coordinator for the Orillia Chamber of Commerce. "Everybody was a little more positive, and really that's what it's about."

Santa's tour here included not only Orillia but also the surrounding areas, even bringing him to the community of Rama, where the traditional parade route wouldn't have taken him.

"That was a first for [Rama residents], and they were most impressed, and we were most impressed with their enthusiasm," Bunker says. "I mean, we're all looking at these kids faces, and I think that's what it's all about for us as organizers is 'look at this, this parade is really for kids or the young at heart!'"

It was also a similar scene in Bradford West Gwillimbury, where the town held a 'Spot Santa' event. Over the last two days, Santa visited the town. He's expected to return next weekend, where he'll visit the community of Bond Head.