Communities across Simcoe County to commemorate Remembrance Day this weekend
A number of Remembrance Day ceremonies will be happening around our region this weekend.
A parade will be taking place at the Bayport Legion Branch in Port McNicoll at 11 a.m. Saturday.
On Sunday, Cookstown, Wasaga Beach and Newmarket will be holding events.
A number of legions, including Lefroy, Alliston, Angus and Lisle, will be present at the ceremony at Veteran's Park in Cookstown.
Newmarket will have a Remembrance Day ceremony on Sunday at Veteran's Memorial Park at 1:30 p.m.
In Wasaga Beach, the ceremony begins with a parade that will march to the cenotaph. As part of the Town's service, Lewis Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Glenwood Drive will close between the library and Lewis Street.
The City of Barrie has announced that there will be a virtual ceremony on Remembrance Day, which will be streamed online starting at 10:30 a.m.
-
-
Overnight shelter in Sudbury forced to turn away clientsOff the Street Shelter has had to turn away eight to ten clients a night in the past week as more people seek warmth and shelter.
-
Big Nickel Hockey Tournament underway in SudburyThe 41st annual Big Nickel Hockey Tournament is taking place at five arenas across Greater Sudbury.
-
-
'Just return them': 5 more plaques stolen from Edmonton Firefighters MemorialPlaques at a monument helping memorialize Edmonton's fallen firefighters were stolen for the second time this year.
-
Racial slurs hurled at Indigenous hockey playerA Manitoba teen was nearly ready to hang up his skates after he said fans hurled racial slurs at him during a hockey game,
-
Calgary man arrested after flight from police ends in Carseland, Alta.Authorities say charges have been laid against a Calgary man after he fled from police in a vehicle and then on foot before he was captured in a small community east of the city.
-
B.C. farm responds to animal cruelty allegations as hidden camera video emergesWarning: Disturbing content. A dairy farm has responded to allegations of animal cruelty after the B.C. company's dairy licence was suspended, pending an investigation.
-
Ottawa police union challenges coun. Deans over pledge to ‘refine’ 2022 police budgetThe Ottawa Police Service tabled its 2022 budget on Wednesday, with a 2.86 per cent increase in funding next year