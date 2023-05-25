Communities in Bloom Plant show returns
Barrie residents are invited to show off their green thumbs this summer with the Communities in Bloom competition.
The City of Barrie will be vying for a chance to win a gold star rating and or honourable mention from the Gypsy Moth Program and be featured in Gardens Canada Live the Garden Life book.
Residents are encouraged to show off their purple plants, which is the colour of the year, along with pollinator and native plants for the competition by submitting photos online.
The competition is striving in Barrie having won the 2022 5 Blooms - Gold rating and selected from six gardens in Canada showcased in the Gardens Canada Live the Garden Life book.
National Communities in Bloom judges runs July 26 and 27, looking for the best community appearance, environmental action, heritage conservation, tree management, landscape, and plant and floral displays.
Those intrested in particpating can find out more information here.
