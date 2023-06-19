Community affected by Tantallon, N.S., wildfire calls for long-term solutions

As the Tantallon wildfire cleanup and recovery continues, the focus is shifting to long-term solutions.

Many of the communities that had to leave their homes only had one way in and out of their subdivision.

Now, the community of Westwood Hills is pressuring the city to fast-track more exits.

“Folks who live at the back of the subdivision, especially since the subdivision continues to grow, are concerned that there is not an easy way for them to evacuate,” explained Dustin O’Leary, president of Westwood Hills Residents Association.

The association has written a letter to the province and city saying that it wants construction of a new exit from Westwood Hills to be a priority.

“[Westwood Hills] continues to grow from a housing perspective and the infrastructure around safety within the subdivision hasn’t,” said O’Leary.

Westwood Hills resident Lane Farguson and his family noticed a column of smoke moving toward their home. Aware of the limited exits within their subdivision, the family decided to leave their home before the evacuation notice went out.

“We figured if there’s something bad happening, we won’t get caught up in who knows what,” he said.

Farguson has been in the Westwood Hills community for 16 years. He said the subdivision has been advocating for more exits for the neighbourhood for decades but nothing changed.

“Members of the Residents Association since that time have really pushed to have something done, and here we are in 2023.”

The letter also addressed having a better re-entry plan. O’Leary said some members of the community were upset with media presence and also expressed concern over the lack of security in place when Westwood Hills residents were able to return home.

“It was expressed to us that there would be security there to make sure that things were safe.”

When Westwood Hills residents did return, patrol officers were present. However, despite being told that there would be security at entrances confirming the people entering the area are residents there, that was not the case.

“It was really stressful for some,” said O’Leary, adding, “some of them left their doors unlocked when they evacuated so it was stressful going back and not knowing if the place was secured.”

O’Leary said there have been discussions to build an egress report later in the year, but he believes that’s too late.

“I think we’re being foolish if we think this is the last time that something like this is going to happen. We need to learn the lessons and commit to doing better and then do it.”