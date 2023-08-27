Community barbecue catches the attention of Calgary families
A free community barbecue brought hundreds of people to Beddington Heights on Sunday.
BP Church hosted its annual party to mark the end of summer in a neighbourhood park.
About 1,000 people enjoyed free hamburgers and hot dogs, a petting zoo, pony rides and some family-oriented games.
"As the kids head back to school, we wanted (to) give them something fun to end their summer with," pastor Mark Williams said. "It really is geared for younger families with all the stuff that's available. It's great and it really does engage our community."
The afternoon was arranged by over 200 volunteers, 15 church staff members and some of its summer students.
It was open to everyone.
"It's important to all of us to make it free so that everybody can attend," organizer Chantelle Taylor told CTV News. "It doesn't matter where you're at, or who you are, or how many kids you have: everybody can come and participate."
"Our community, Beddington, is so diverse," Williams said. "It's great to see that diversity come together, celebrate together and have fun together."
