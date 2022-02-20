Community calls for action on vacant building after string of fires in historic properties

An advocacy group in South Osborne is concerned about a vacant building in the neighbourhood after a string of fires in other historic properties in Winnipeg.

On New Year's Eve, a fire wiped out a historic apartment on Sherbrook Street, and a blaze several weeks later on Portage Avenue destroyed the 110-year-old Kirkwood Block building.

Now, residents in South Osborne are worried the Rubin Block could face a similar fate.

"[There are] other businesses and then an apartment block on the other way, so at the very least they would be dealing with the aftermath and potentially catch on fire," said Jean Altemeyer, a member of Rubin Block Advocates.

The Rubin Block, located on the corner of Morley Avenue and Osborne Street, was built in 1914.

Rubin Block experienced blazes in 2006 and 2014, and it has been boarded up and empty since 2015.

As years pass, a group named the Rubin Block Advocates is calling on the city to make stricter rules that could help save the building.

"Find out what other municipalities are doing about long-time vacant buildings. We know that Quebec has quite a different approach and a much stronger approach," said Altemeyer.

The City of Winnipeg did make changes to the vacant building by-law, which increased fees for landlords of empty buildings, but Rubin Block Advocates said it hasn't worked.

"For this building, their owners are paying, we think about $4000 extra,” noted Altemeyer. “Clearly, that hasn't made a difference,"

In a statement to CTV News, the City of Winnipeg said in part:

"Owners are responsible for their properties and the maintenance of minimum property standards whether they are vacant or not. In the case of vacant buildings, property owners are subject to both the Neighbourhood Liveability By-law and the Vacant Building By-Law, and it is even more important that owners are diligent in ensuring the properties remain secure and by-law standards are upheld."

The statement went on to say Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service and community by-Law enforcement service work together to ensure the safety of vacant buildings.

As the Rubin Block remains empty, Rubin Block Advocates worry its structural integrity could be declining as it remains vacant.

"We are concerned given how long it's been empty, and because it's not a heritage building, they're not required to heat the basement, so this place has been empty and cold since 2015," said Altemeyer.

While the group doesn't want to see it demolished, it's asking that the building be renovated or immediately changed.

"The real hope is that the owner would sell to somebody who will move to rehabilitate the building quickly," added Altemeyer.

CTV News reached out to the company that owns the Rubin Block but has not heard back as of yet.