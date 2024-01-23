Community can weigh in on proposed Preston Springs development

The City of Cambridge is asking residents for input on a proposed development at the former Preston Springs site.

On Dec. 19, council decided to delay a decision on the plan to build three residential towers on the Fountain Street property. The mayor asked the developer, Haastown Holdings, to organize a meeting where residents could voice their concerns about the project.

The proposal comes three years after the historic Fountain Street building was torn down, sparking controversy in the community.

MORE: Timeline for the destruction of the Preston Springs Hotel

MORE: History of the Preston Springs Hotel in Cambridge

The plan would see the construction of three towers ranging from 22 to 26 storeys tall. There would be a total of 753 units, with 420 square metres of commercial space on the ground floor and a 632-space parking structure.

Council debated the issue on Dec. 13 in a marathon meeting that included feedback from delegates. Those discussions continued on Dec. 19, where again, residents overwhelmingly voiced their opposition to the project.

Many cited concerns about the size of the proposed development and the potential for traffic congestion in the Preston neighbourhood. Another issue is that council already approved another development across the street.

The deadline for a decision on the developer’s application, without penalty, is March 14.

The public input meeting is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 5, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Cambridge City Hall. Both the developer and city staff will be on hand to answer questions and provide additional details about the development.

The city said feedback will be reviewed by council and the developer, who may make changes to their application.