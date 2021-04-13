Community cautiously optimistic about new civilian-led model for police oversight

The executive director of Regina Treaty Status Indians is cautiously optimistic about Saskatchewan’s new civilian-led independent police oversight team.

The Saskatchewan government introduced a new civilian-led independent police oversight model Monday.

The Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) will investigate serious incidents involving police officers in the province, like sexual assault, serious injury or death in police custody.

“We will see with the first or second case that is brought to them if this is going to be an effective measure to not only increase public confidence,” Erica Beaudin, Regina Treaty Status Indians executive director said.

Forming an independent, special investigation unit for the investigation of police and the mistreatment of Indigenous peoples within their police service was one of the calls in the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

“There's some concern that’s been expressed about police investigating police, what we want to make sure of though is that we have seasoned investigators,” Gord Wyant, Minister of Justice and Attorney General said.

Wyant said the province will start looking to appoint an executive director right away.

“We hope to have the executive director in place by July 1,” Wyant said. “We’re looking for someone that has some legal experience, someone who’s experienced in police work, perhaps someone that has experience in administrative law or somebody’s that legally trained.”

Wyant said they’re also looking for people with some form of legal experience for the SIRT investigators.

“We’re looking for people that have some significant amount of expertise when it comes to investigations, serious crimes, major crimes – retired police officers that have all that experience,” Wyant said.

The team will send reports to the Ministry of Justice to determine whether or not charges should be laid as a result of an incident. A public summary would also be released within 60 days of the final report.

Beaudin said the team might also help police gain confidence in whether their procedures are working or not.

Saskatchewan was one of the last jurisdictions in Canada without an independent review team.

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said chiefs around the province feel it is an important step in listening to their communities about a desire for independent oversight.

“I really do think it’s positive, it instills trust and faith in the community in an independent organization that can do these important investigations,” Chief Bray said.

The province also made an amendment to ensure the SIRT includes Indigenous representation by requiring a First Nations or Métis liaison if the victim is First Nations for Métis. Wyant said it’s not guaranteed that a first nations investigator will be on the team.

Beaudin feels it’s important that Indigenous representation is included on the investigation team.

“I would hate to see even within this team for Indigenous people to be a part of it only if there is an Indigenous person there,” Beaudin said.

It will be up to the executive director to hire the other members of SIRT.

Wyant said they will look at how other provinces have put together their police oversight models for inspiration.

SIRT is expected to be operational in the fall.