Community celebrates grand opening of Wikwemikong Healing Centre

On Thursday, people in Wikwemikong on Manitoulin Island will finally be able to celebrate the grand opening of the Jiingaabe Noojmoo Gamik- Spirit Healing Lodge.

It's something that officials said Tuesday has been years in the making.

Richard Lathwell, Ngwaagan Gamig board president, said the organization began primarily as a residential recovery program.

“It continued like that until relatively recently when it became more mental health and addictions," Lathwell said.

"Then the new building -- Jiingaabe Noojmoo-gamik -- it has now gone into trauma treatment that’s much more general and basic than addictions and mental health.”

The old centre could only accommodate eight patients, which meant a long wait list, with many not able to access treatment for more than a year.

The new space has 20 beds and more are in the works to accommodate more people.

“We received funds earlier this year to renovate the old building -- which was two buildings -- to actually join them together as a single one," said Lathwell.

"That will become, as I understand it, a 12-bed residential after-care centre, a safe house essentially where people can come and live in a safe environment. So with that all together, it will be a 32-bed facility with two or three different programs.”

While construction on the lodge was complete in 2021, COVID-19 protocols prevented a grand opening celebration until now.

A tree planting and ribbon cutting ceremony along with a feast will take place Thursday and it's something the community's chief said is exciting.

“It's such, I guess, a promising validation that our culture and our spirits can always overcome," said Chief Rachel Manitowabi.

"That’s what I think this building represents, that it's for people willing to take that first step forward or who need to step back."

The centre isn’t just for people in Wikwemikong. Officials said clientele come from across the Robinson Huron Treaty area and that people can self-refer.

