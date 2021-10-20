Community challenge to match $50,000 donation to Rotholme Family Shelter
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
A $50,000 gift will help Mission Services of London to continue to operate certain functions.
The monetary contribution comes from Lewkowitz Financial and will go towards emergency shelter, nourishing meals and other services for families at Rotholme Family Shelter.
“Preventing homelessness, keeping families safe and letting them know they are loved at
Christmas time and all year round is at the heart of Mission Services of London, and that’s something Lewkowitz Financial is glad to support,” said Robert Lewkowitz.
The business is now challenging the London community to match their donation to help families gain access to the services offered at Rotholme Family Shelter.
