Community cleanup program saves Calgarians from making landfill trips
Sunday morning's snow didn't prevent long lineups of vehicles in three southwest neighbourhoods for the first weekend of the city's annual community cleanup program.
Residents of Glendale, Rosscarrock and Southwood capitalized Sunday morning on the initiative that accepts unwanted items too large to fit in waste or recycling carts.
There is no charge for the program that is slated to be held at different locations each weekend through the end of June. The city supplies packer trucks and crews, as well as personal protective equipment for community volunteers.
According to the city, upcoming community cleanup schedule dates include:
Saturday, May 1
- Bridgeland Riverside
- Millican/Ogden/Riverbend
- Skyview Ranch
Sunday, May 2
- Fairview
- Kincora
- Montgomery
Saturday, May 8
- Lakeview
- North Glenmore Park
Sunday, May 9
- Bowness
- Mount Pleasant
- Panorama Hills
Saturday, May 15
- Acadia
- Edgemont
- Woodcreek
Sunday, May 16
- Bonavista Downs
- Huntington Hills
- Tuscany
Saturday, May 22
- Shawnessy
- Sherwood
- Silverado
Sunday, May 23
- Inglewood
- Lake Bonavista
- Silver Springs
Saturday, May 29
- Coach Hill/Patterson Heights
- Hawkwood
- Wildwood/Spruce Cliff
Sunday, May 30
- Cambrian Heights/Rosemount
- Hidden Valley
- Oakridge
Saturday, June 5
- Abbeydale
- Bankview
- Glenbrook
Sunday, June 6
- Shepard/New Brighton
- West Springs/Cougar Ridge
- Whitehorn
Saturday, June 12
- Cranston/Auburn Bay
- Renfrew
- Rutland Park
Sunday, June 13
- Brentwood
- Temple
- Willow Ridge
Saturday, June 19
- Marlborough
- Martindale
- Thorncliffe Greenview
Sunday, June 20
- Crescent Heights
- Dalhousie
- Marlborough Park
Saturday, June 26
- Killarney/Glengarry
- Rundle
- Scenic Acres
Sunday, June 27
- Evergreen
- Citadel
- Queensland/Diamond Cove
Neighbourhoods were required to apply for the program in advance. The city has closed applications for the 2021 season.
For a complete list, including times and addresses, visit City of Calgary 2021 Community Cleanup.