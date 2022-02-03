Community clothing program in Wasaga Beach outfits those in need

A church in Wasaga Beach runs a community clothing program for those in need.

Clearview Community Church opens its doors twice a month to provide free clothing to vulnerable individuals in the community.

On the first and third Thursday each month, people can drop off clothing donations or choose what they need.

Those interested are able to peruse shelves and clothing racks from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

If you want to drop off clothing donations, you can do so when the clothing centre is open. Organizers say not to drop off clothing donations without speaking to someone first.

Donations are always needed and can be submitted online or by calling 705-428-6543.