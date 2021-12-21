Community comes through to help Christmas Cheer reach $250K fundraising goal

Barrie & District Christmas Cheer reached its fundraising goal of $250,000 for its 2021 campaign.

"We were cutting it extremely close this year, but are absolutely blown away by what this community has been able to do for us," said Cindy Tonn, Barrie & District Christmas Cheer's president, in an announcement made on Tuesday.

"We had a lot of shopping to do this year with the return of our toy program and started to panic when donations were slow to come in. But we never lost faith in this incredible community," she added.

Despite receiving a record-high number of applications, the organization said its fundraising goal was the same as years past.

In the past, Barrie & District Christmas Cheer collected and distributed food and toys for about 1,700 families in several communities in and around Barrie, Innisfil, Angus and Oro-Medonte.

This year, the organization collected and distributed only money due to COVID-19 restrictions.

While its campaign is finished for 2021, Christmas Cheer said it would accept donations all year long to prepare itself for future campaigns.

Donations can be made on the Christmas Cheer website.