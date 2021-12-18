Community coming together to spread holiday cheer in Riverbend

Volunteers went door-to-door in the Riverbend neighbourhood Saturday delivering special packages to families in need.

Holiday hampers were filled with cookies, treats, oranges and a gift card for families at the Brander Gardens housing complex.

“It’s just really fun because it’s an opportunity to come together as a community and remind everybody in our community that we all care about each other and we all want what’s best for everybody around us,” said Shona Hickmore, with the Riverbend Rocks community organization.

“We don’t get to do it as much as we like because of COVID times, but whenever we can, it’s an amazing feeling.”

The hampers were supplied by Riverbend Rocks and the Riverbend United Church.

There were 98 families given hampers, with around 350 people benefiting from the generosity.

“The families that we get the opportunity to work with… are just so open and gracious about what’s going on with them, that it’s really, truly an honour to be part of their lives,” said Hickmore.

The organization hopes this event helps make the holiday season easier for the families.