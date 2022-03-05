Community consultation for Cedar Hill Middle School replacement ongoing
Parents are getting a chance to have their say on a seismic replacement project for Cedar Hill Middle School.
The Greater Victoria School District held an open house Thursday night, at which community members offered their input on proposed plans to replace the current school.
The meeting included discussions around pick-up and drop-off sites, bike access, and other traffic considerations.
The $42-million rebuild won't just be designed to help withstand an earthquake, it’ll also be eco-friendly.
"The schools of old, they call it ‘cells and bells,’” said Ryan Painter, chair of Greater Victoria School Board.
“The idea is to design something entirely different, something that allows students to come into that space and feel connected, no matter where they are in that space … It's going to be a fully collaborative, fully engaged space for our students to come and not just learn, but grow, engage, and realize who they are as they move through their education experience.”
Another open house will be held later in the spring, to focus on building design.
