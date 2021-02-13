A trailer full of gifts for residents of Roberta Place was delivered to the Barrie long-term care home Saturday afternoon.

Earlier this week, Brian and Shannon Chaulk, owners of Midas Auto Service & Tires on Yonge Street, asked the community to donate snacks, books, puzzles and other comfort items.

"We heard so many times on the news how bad the outbreak was at Roberta Place. We just wanted to do everything we could to help," Brian Chaulk said.

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Roberta Place Jan. 8. Since then, the virus has infected all of the home's 129 residents, killing 70 of them.

Chaulk is proud of how the community stepped up to help Roberta Place with donations. And he adds that the acts of kindness could now reach further.

"Since we've had such an overwhelming donation supply, we're going to continue, and we're going to reach out to the other (long-term care) homes in the area."

Chaulk plans to continue collecting donations at the auto shop until at least the end of February.