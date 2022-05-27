Community east of Ottawa devastated from the storm

The devastation from the storm in the village of Hammond, east of Ottawa, is widespread.

Homes were crushed by the debris and families were displaced.

The repairs are not yet underway, as the focus remains on the cleanup.

"What you’re seeing is essentially the roof that was picked up out of the lumber yard and which was slammed into the homes," said Mario Zanth, the mayor of Clarence-Rockland.

Zanth says the community needs to get hold of the province to get down to the area and see the devastation.

He says while the damage is extensive, thankfully there were no reported serious injures.

Neighbours with homes that have less damage are still waiting for their power to be restored.

"The ones who are in the damaged homes, they went to some family that was in the area," Zanth said. "We do have a shelter that’s open in Clarence Creek which is providing showers and the ability for people to recharge their devices as well."

Zanth says he’s reached out to Premier Doug Ford multiple times for help as the community looks to rebuild from the devastation.