Community environment days return to Toronto

For the first time since 2019, Toronto’s community environment days are making a comeback as ward-based events.

“We will take toxic materials, we'll take electronics, and we’ll take textiles. We take it all and we separate it out and it doesn't go into the regular garbage stream,” said Jaye Robinson, Toronto city councillor for Ward 15.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the waste reduction initiative has been limited to drop-off depots due to public health restrictions.

However, over the next four months, the program will return to 44 in-community events in all 25 wards.

Electronic waste that can be recycled includes:

Televisions

Monitors

E-readers

Cell phones

Desktop computers

Keyboards

Radios

Cameras

Hazardous waste that can be disposed of safely includes:

Anitfreeze

Car batteries

Fuel (gasoline, diesel and kerosene)

Windshield washer fluid

Bleach

Ammonia-based cleaners

Drain cleaners

Disinfectants

Latex, oil and water based paint

Batteries

Items that will not be accepted include:

Ink cartridges or toner

Construction waste

Commercial and industrial hazardous waste

Tires and scrap metal

For a full list of what you can and cannot dispose of click here.

According to the city’s website, when the last ward-based event happened in 2019 more than 1,384,200 kilograms of compost was picked up along with 78,867 kilograms of reusable household goods. As well, 103,710 kilograms of electronics and nearly 354,890 kilograms of hazardous waste were collected.

Up to two free bags of leaf compost will be available while supplies last at drop-off events.

The next community environment day event is April 14, from 4pm-8pm at Esther Shiner Stadium in North York.

We had a record-setting turnout at today’s Community Environment Day.



Thanks to you, we collected 2 full bins of electronics, 2+ trucks of donations to the @salvationarmy, and had to call in reinforcements to handle the volume of household hazardous waste. Well done, Ward 15! pic.twitter.com/jk5Dt5hrFo