iHeartRadio

Community events planned to honour Afzaal family one year after attack

A sign on the fence showing support for the London Muslim Community in London, Ont. Sat June 19, 2021 (Brent Lale/CTV News)

As the one year anniversary of the attack that killed four members of the Afzaal family approaches, members of the community along with the City of London have planned a number of commemorative events in the hopes of “continuing the healing.”

All Londoners are invited to attend the events that include a commemorative button and book display, a lecture and invocation from the Muslim Wellness Network, an Our London Family gym dedication, a march, prayer service, anti-Islamophobia workshop, among others.

Four members of the Afzaal family were killed on June 6, 2021 after being struck by a pick-up truck on Hyde Park Road. Only their nine-year-old son survived.

The accused driver is facing first-degree murder and terrorism charges.

A number of community organizations and partners worked together to bring the events to remember and honour “Our London Family” to the community.

For a list of events, along with dates, times and where to attend visit london.ca/ourlondonfamily

12