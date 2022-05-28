Community events planned to honour Afzaal family one year after attack
As the one year anniversary of the attack that killed four members of the Afzaal family approaches, members of the community along with the City of London have planned a number of commemorative events in the hopes of “continuing the healing.”
All Londoners are invited to attend the events that include a commemorative button and book display, a lecture and invocation from the Muslim Wellness Network, an Our London Family gym dedication, a march, prayer service, anti-Islamophobia workshop, among others.
Four members of the Afzaal family were killed on June 6, 2021 after being struck by a pick-up truck on Hyde Park Road. Only their nine-year-old son survived.
The accused driver is facing first-degree murder and terrorism charges.
A number of community organizations and partners worked together to bring the events to remember and honour “Our London Family” to the community.
For a list of events, along with dates, times and where to attend visit london.ca/ourlondonfamily
-
What you need to know about the return to school on MondayHydro Ottawa crews continued to make progress through the weekend restoring powering to thousands of customers across Ottawa.
-
Here's what you need to know about the storm cleanup in OttawaHydro Ottawa is entering the "last phase" of restoring power to homes and businesses following a devastating storm over a week ago, with the goal to have the grid back on by tonight.
-
Stampeders roll over Lions 41-6 in CFL pre-season openerA spark on special teams gave the Calgary Stampeders the momentum they needed to beat the B.C. Lions 41-6 on Saturday.
-
For the love of the game: St. Albert seniors keep active in 70-plus slo pitch leagueA slo pitch league in St. Albert is helping seniors stay active and have fun on the field.
-
Wave of health care resignations in Northern B.C. as calls grow for auditA wave of resignations among Northern B.C. health-care workers – including half the doctors in the intensive care unit of the region’s biggest hospitals – is raising alarms among civic leaders already calling for an audit.
-
Glen Cairn Community creates mac and cheese domino line for charityThe Glen Cairn community and Glen Cairn School collected over 1300 boxes of mac and cheese to create a domino line that would then be donated to the London Food Bank
-
'What happened to Chelsea?' Vancouver march demands answers in Indigenous woman's deathAround a hundred people gathered at noon Saturday at the empty Vancouver home where Chelsea Poorman’s remains were found late last month to show their support for her family's call for answers and justice.
-
Ottawa woman, 95, sets Canadian record at Ottawa Race WeekendRejeanne Fairhead set a Canadian record in her first ever race at Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend.
-
Church unveils new art installation supporting LGBTQ2S+ communitySt. Aidan’s Anglican Church unveiled a new art installation Saturday, in anticipation for pride month