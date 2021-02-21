Another community fridge is coming to Regina, this time in the Cathedral area. Organizers are hoping to give residents another resource for finding food.

The project is in the beginning stages but organizers have already teamed up with builders and electricians.

The fridge will be on the east side of the Cathedral Church and will allow anyone who needs to, to use it.

“I think that no matter what, we should be making sure that everybody has free access to food, whether it's through community fridges or any other means we need to be making that happen,” an organizer told CTV News.

Organizers say they're always looking for help in the form of volunteers or monetary donations.

Organizers will update the progress of the fridge on their Instagram page.