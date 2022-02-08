Community fundraising campaign launched for new Wellesley Township Rec Centre

A community fundraising campaign has formally been launched, with the goal of raising $2.5 million for a new recreation centre in Wellesley Township.

The 62,000 square foot recreation centre will feature a number of amenities including an ice rink, two soccer fields, gymnasium, fitness centre, walkin track and skateboard park.

There will also be a youth centre, senior’s centre, meeting rooms and a community health centre.

The new facility will be located at the corner of Hutchinson Road and Queens Bush Road.

Construction is set to begin this spring, with a projected completion date of fall 2023.

The cost of the project is approximately $27 million. The provincial government has committed just over $16 million to it.

With the launch of the community campaign, people can organize fundraisers or donate to the project.

The slogan for the campaign is “Something for Everyone,” and information on how to fundraise can be found at the website www.something4everyone.ca.