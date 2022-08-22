Community garden helps reduce local food insecurity

It's the third year in a row that the Janice Laking Community Garden is providing fresh produce for those who need it most.

"Everything that is grown in this garden has been donated to community non-for-profits in Barrie. So that's the YMCA, food bank, Salvation Army, our Women and Children Shelter and some transitional housing," says City of Barrie Ward 3 Councillor Ann-Marie Kungl.

On Monday, nine volunteers with Simcoe Muskoka United Way put their gardening gloves on to help pull out the new harvest.

The crop included beans, kale, lettuce, onions and carrots.

The volunteers packaged the produce on site to donate to the Barrie Community Fridge and the Women and Children's Shelter.

United Way chief executive Brian Shelley says the need is greater than ever.

"We know that one in eight individuals in our community is experiencing food insecurity and one in six children and youth. It is getting harder and harder, so this is such a great initiative to bring healthy food to people who need it," says Shelley.

Kungl says the garden is run entirely by volunteers and donations. The garden is 1,500 square feet and was converted from an industrial space.

"This exists in the south end of Barrie. Most are not aware of it. It's a great space to take a team and help give back in some way to the community," adds Kungl.

"Everyone deserves to be able to put a healthy meal on the table for their family," says Shelley.

The garden has been producing 15 to 20 pounds of vegetables weekly, but Kungl suspects it will be a lot more in the coming weeks.

"This is the third week doing the weekly harvest, but this will be the largest one in some time," she adds.

The Janice Laking Community Garden will continue providing weekly harvests until mid-October. In the coming weeks, potatoes and pumpkins will be planted in the garden.