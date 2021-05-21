Community garden program aims to provide fresh food to families

A new gardening program hopes to support the community through a vegetable seeding program.

The Seedit program aims to provide 2,000 families with $50 gift certificates to purchase fruit, vegetable plants, and seeds from 19 garden centres across the province.

The certificates can be redeemed locally at Scott's Garden Center and Home Hardware in Orillia and the Ego's Garden Centre in Coldwater.

Once participants have grown their produce, they are asked to pay it forward by donating a percentage to local food banks or anyone in need of fresh food.

"I think it's great that people will be growing these vegetables in their homes and then giving it back because these are tougher times, and it's just an excellent program," says Alex Scott, president of Scott's Garden Centre.

Organizers ask participants to post pictures of their produce to social media with the hashtag #commonwellseedit.

"COVID-19 is really the result of this program coming into fruition, and basically, people are stuck at home and bored at home, so they can take advantage of this activity and keep busy," Scott says.

