Community gathers at Afrofest celebration

Various African cultures were on display in Waterloo Park Saturday for the return of Afrofest.

Organizers and participants said they’re proud to showcase what makes them unique.

“It shows the presence of other cultures and other people,” said Afrofest volunteer Rua Hassan. “People that are not African are welcome, if you’re from Africa you are welcome. It allows everyone to come together as a group and realize that we are all the same, we’re all human beings.”

The event included food, vendors, and lots of music with traditional dancing and drumming.

“It’s so important because we have a lot of African communities in Waterloo Region and we like to show our heritage,” said Zainab Mana, the vice-president of the African Women’s Alliance of Waterloo Region.