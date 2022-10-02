Community gathers to say goodbye to Scona Pool

Officials and community members gathered Sunday to bid farewell to Scona Pool after 65 years.

The event included a speaking program, snacks, and a free swim.

Edmonton’s executive committee voted 4-1 to close the pool in August because of the building’s worsening condition and growing repair costs.

Councillor Michael Janz was at the event on Sunday to represent the city.

“The loss of Scona Pool will leave a swimming pool-sized hole in our hearts,” he said.

“Like all things, pools are incredibly expensive to own, to operate, to maintain, so there came a time when council decided it’s better to focus our limited resources on building the replacement rec centre than continually investing in the upkeep and renewal of this one.”

Residents in the area say the city knew about the problems with the pool and should have looked into a solution earlier.

“Thirteen years ago we already knew we needed a pool, right? Please do better and get us a pool,” said Kirby Feng, who’s been coaching the Strathcona High School Swim Team out of the pool since 1990.

“Just remember why any of this kind of community happens. Take us to the next stage, build us a new pool, help us get these kids in the water and keep our community together.”

Other residents are also lamenting the loss.

“We don’t drive, so to get to a different pool is a bit of a hassle, so it’s nice to have this two blocks from the house,” Angela Hallwell told CTV News Edmonton.

“I think they could have did more to keep the pool open until there was a replacement pool at least. So for now who knows how long it will be until we have something to enjoy in our community.”

“My knees have stopped working for me, so all I can do is swim, and that’s my exercise,” said Nicole Aippersbach.

“I’m excited that something new is coming, but in the interim there’s really nothing. I’d have to drive somewhere to get any swimming in.”

The Rollie Miles Recreation Centre, which will replace the pool, is in the design phase, but hasn’t been funded by the city.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Joe Scarpelli and Diego Romero.