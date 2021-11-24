Community generosity supports patient care at RVH

Radio listeners across Simcoe Muskoka have wrapped their generosity around Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, donating tens of thousands of dollars to support patient care.

CTV Barrie's partner radio stations Pure County 106 and Bounce 104.1 dedicated 12 hours of their broadcast days Wednesday to the RVH Spirit of Giving Radiothon.

While donations were still being counted, more than $80,000 has poured in from people whose lives have been touched by the hospital.

With contributions from a local philanthropist couple, that tally doubles to more than $160,000.

Paul and Lawrene Larche have promised to match donations up to $150,000 until Dec. 31.

Lawrene Larche sees the program as a way to maximize impact.

"To maybe reach the people who were more reluctant or felt that a smaller amount wasn't significant. And now realize that it is, and it all adds up quite quickly," Larche says.

With the population of the Barrie area expected to explode in the decades ahead, the CEO of the RVH Foundation says it's "critically important" for the hospital to grow too.

But there is a money crunch.

"It's not well known that the government doesn't fully pay for hospital expansions, so the community is needed to come together to fund the gap, that's construction costs, and equipment, furniture, that sort of thing."

Visit RVH Spirit of Giving for all the details and to make your holiday gift of support this season.