Community group apologizes after fireworks shot at Edmonton crowd

A community association in southeast Edmonton is apologizing for a fireworks show last week that went askew.

The Summerside Residents Association offered an apology Monday on its Facebook page after a Friday night neighbourhood fireworks show saw some of the pyrotechnics get shot into the crowd gathered on the shore of Lake Summerside.

The fireworks were a part of the association's summer carnival.

The association said it's investigating the incident and that no major injuries were reported. Edmonton Fire and Rescue Services said a permit was issued for the fireworks show.