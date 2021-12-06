Community group clearing trees felled by storm on Bragg Creek trails
Staff
CTV News Calgary
Members of the Bragg Creek Trails community group spent time clearing trees that had fallen on trails after a recent storm.
The storm blew through the area on Nov. 30, bringing down hundreds of trees onto the trails and over power lines to West Bragg Creek.
Bragg Creek Provincial Park has been closed since Dec. 2 and will remain so until the trees can be fully cleared, according to Alberta Parks.
Volunteers have managed to clear out a lot of trees, but it will take several more days to get on top of the issue, added Bragg Creek Trails. They added skiing and fat biking are not recommended in West Bragg Creek until the trees are cleared.
-
