Community hall in New Brigden, Alta. burns down

A community hall in the east central Alberta community of New Brigden burned down Thursday.

The Oyen Fire Department said it responded just after eight a.m., but by the time crews arrived, the building was engulfed in flames and couldn't be saved.

Investigators will be on scene Friday trying to determine what happened.

Oyen fire chief Shaune Covitch said it was a devastating loss for the hamlet of New Brigden.

The community's children's Christmas concert was held there Wednesday night.