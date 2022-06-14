Community helps identify woman suspected of stealing purse in 'brazen' Nanaimo theft

Mounties are thanking the public for helping identify a woman who's believed to have stolen another woman's purse in a "brazen" theft at a Nanaimo mall last month.

The theft was reported on May 2 at the Country Club Mall. The victim told police that she was sitting in the food court of the mall when her purse was stolen.

Video surveillance at the mall showed a woman walking behind the victim and taking her purse from off of the back of her seat. The purse was later found outside the mall with a bank card missing.

Nanaimo RCMP shared an image and video of the incident on June 9, and on Tuesday police said the woman had been identified.

Mounties say the identity of the suspect has not been released since no charges have been laid yet.

"Investigators are confident though the person identified by the general public is responsible for the theft," said Const. Gary O'Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP in a release Tuesday.

"Investigators were also thoroughly impressed with the promptness and accuracy of the tips provided," he said. "A big thank you also goes out to the management of the Country Club Mall for having installed excellent CCTV cameras which captured the entire incident."