Community honours Karen Cunningham with a memorial as Woodstock police investigate her 'suspicious' death

A memorial has been set up in the area where 30-year-old Karen Cunningham’s body was found, as police in Woodstock continue to investigate her death as “suspicious” in nature.

A photo of Cunningham and several bouquets of flowers can be seen on a fence near a trail where police say Cunningham’s car was parked.

Cunningham was initially reported as missing late last week and was confirmed deceased by police on the night of Feb. 3.

Cunningham was located deceased earlier in the day following a search by police. The area of Mill Street and Sixth Avenue in Woodstock was closed off to the public for multiple hours for an investigation following a grim discovery of her body inside a black Mazda sedan.

On Tuesday, police said in a press release that “the investigation is on-going with police treating Ms. Cunningham’s death as suspicious.”

The coroner’s office was called in to assist in the investigation.

Police have not shared a cause of death or if any arrests have been made but did say it is an active investigation.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Oxford Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com.

